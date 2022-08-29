Cwmbran: Second man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder
- Published
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unresponsive.
The 45-year-old is in custody with a 48-year-old as inquiries continue.
The woman, 53, was discovered at a property in Redbrook Way, in Cwmbran, Torfaen, at about 07:25 BST on Saturday following reports of an assault.
Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and the woman was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she died.
Temporary Ch Supt Matt Williams said: "If you have any concerns, please take the time to talk to officers who will be making further inquiries as part of this ongoing investigation.
"Anyone with information which could assist our investigation is asked to get in contact with us."