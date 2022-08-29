Brecon Beacons: Woman rescued after fall in ravine
A woman has been rescued after she fell in a ravine in the Brecon Beacons and sustained chest injuries.
Brecon Mountain Rescue Team was called to the scene near Cwm Oergwm on Sunday.
A team of casualty carers checked the woman over before she was carried on a stretcher out of the ravine to safety.
The casualty was then reassessed and managed to walk to the rescue vehicle assisted by team members, where she was met by Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.
Owned by the National Trust, Cwm Oergwm is a relatively remote part of the Brecon Beacons - a steeply wooded valley below and to the north east of Fan y Big.