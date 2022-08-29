Red Arrows jet's cockpit canopy smashed by bird at Rhyl Airshow

The jet was struck by a bird as the Red Arrows were closing the Rhyl Airshow on Sunday

A Red Arrows aircraft had its cockpit canopy smashed when it was hit by a bird during a display at Rhyl Airshow.

David Montenegro, commanding officer of the Red Arrows, tweeted that the pilot of Red 6 was "a bit shaken but well".

Wing Cdr Montenegro said: "His immediate actions delivered calmly and correctly with the support of his colleagues ensured a safe outcome."

The incident happened on Sunday as the Red Arrows were closing the show in Denbighshire.

The Red Arrows said on Twitter: "Thank you to everyone at this weekend's Rhyl Airshow. We had to finish today's Red Arrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy.

"This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for.

"In this instance, Red 6 and the whole team responded perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and aircraft.

"Happy to report the jet landed safely and the pilot is unhurt."

The plane that was struck by a bird at the airshow

