Red Arrows jet's cockpit canopy smashed by bird at Rhyl Airshow
A Red Arrows aircraft had its cockpit canopy smashed when it was hit by a bird during a display at Rhyl Airshow.
David Montenegro, commanding officer of the Red Arrows, tweeted that the pilot of Red 6 was "a bit shaken but well".
Wing Cdr Montenegro said: "His immediate actions delivered calmly and correctly with the support of his colleagues ensured a safe outcome."
The incident happened on Sunday as the Red Arrows were closing the show in Denbighshire.
The Red Arrows said on Twitter: "Thank you to everyone at this weekend's Rhyl Airshow. We had to finish today's Red Arrows display a few minutes early after one of our jets suffered a bird strike, damaging the cockpit canopy.
"This type of incident is not uncommon in aviation and is extremely well-trained for.
"In this instance, Red 6 and the whole team responded perfectly together, with no further risk to the pilot and aircraft.
"Happy to report the jet landed safely and the pilot is unhurt."