In Pictures: Pride Cymru turns streets of Cardiff rainbow
- Published
The streets of Cardiff have been turned rainbow as Pride Cymru returned to the streets of Cardiff for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.
Thousands of people, including First Minister Mark Drakeford, joined a parade through the capital earlier on Saturday.
The two-day festival will feature performances across three stages, including the Spice Girls' Melanie C.
There will also be activities for all ages over the bank holiday weekend, including chill-out spaces and games.
"Its my first queer pride, and it has been fantastic, it's just been wonderful," said Nikki Alger, 37, who lives in Cardiff. "It shows we are heading in the right direction of acceptance."
"It's always breath-taking and this year is just huge, and everyone just seems more accepting," said Kayleigh Watkins, 34, from Cardiff, who was attending her second pride.
"After three years of Covid and negativity, its much needed."
Kayleigh said her mum could not attend because she has Covid.
"[She] brought me up to accept everyone and you see that here," she added.
Cardiff-based drag queen CC said: "Its come back after three years bigger and better, and its just a chance to love who you love."
And Kiki said: "It's been a real eye opener and my first time out in drag, and being able to represent me and what I believe in, with my sisters has been great."
"It's nice to get out and mingle, and just be back out with the gay community again," said Craig Andrews, 34, from Cardiff.
"It's been a great day, although the parade is mainly about corporations, it used to be about the community and it should still be about the community, coming together, loving each other and accepting us all."
"It's been refreshing after a couple of years of nothing," said Vicki from Southampton
"Great to see everyone coming together, seeing children and family involved, its just been really chilled and lovely."
Chris said Pride "has been amazing", adding: "Myself and my partner have been before but it's the kids' first pride and it's important for them to see Pride and for people to be able to be themselves.
"Its about passing the information and education down the generations."
His son Rowan, 9, said: "It's been the best Pride ever, there have been loads of stalls and it's cool to see different people."
Singer Stephanie Webber from Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, will be performing on the community stage.
She said pride could "give hope" to people who may be "struggling with certain issues".
"Pride is so much fun because it is literally is all about love. Be who you are," she said.
South Wales Police said officers "were required to engage with a small protest group" and asked them to move to another location, which they did.
"Officers explained why they needed to move, provided guidance about protesting lawfully and offered to facilitate a lawful protest," a statement said.
"The group was co-operative and left the area shortly after."