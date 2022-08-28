Pride Cymru: Cardiff Police asking 'protest group' to move goes viral
- Published
A video appearing to show a police officer asking a group of people to move on for safety reasons during a Pride Cymru march has gone viral.
South Wales Police said its officers were "required to engage with a small protest group who had assembled themselves on the route to block the procession" in Cardiff on Saturday.
The force said no arrests were made.
Organisers said a group interrupted the march, the first since 2019.
In a statement issued later, police said: "To ensure no further disruption to the event, officers asked the group to move to an alternative location nearby which they agreed to do.
"Officers explained why they needed to move, provided guidance about protesting lawfully and offered to facilitate a lawful protest.
"The group was cooperative and left the area shortly after."
In a tweet posted on Saturday evening, Gian Molinu, chair of Pride Cymru, said: "Today's Pride Cymru parade was all about celebration and LGBTQ+ rights.
"Despite a small group of people interrupting the march, they were drowned out by shouts of solidarity from the community and spectators."
Hannah Blythyn, Deputy Minister for Social Partnership, tweeted: "There can be no place for hate - we stand together with and within the LGBTQ+ community."