Green Man Festival: Police issue E-fit in alleged rape investigation
Detectives have released an E-fit of a man wanted in connection with an alleged rape at the Green Man Festival.
He was in the Chai Wallahs tent of the Powys festival in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August.
The man is described as being white, with a tan, in his mid-20s, 5ft 11ins, of average build, with dark eyes and light brown hair.
He was wearing a fine knit sweater, possibly maroon, slim fit jeans and a costume chicken hat.
DI Fay Lantos, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: "We are keen to identify this man who may be able to help our inquiries."
"If this is you, you know who he is or if you have pictures of him from the festival, please get in touch with us."
