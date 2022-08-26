Harry Styles: International superstar announces gig in Cardiff
Harry Styles has announced he will be bringing his show to Cardiff on 20 June next year.
The international superstar will be continuing his Love On Tour, with 19 new dates across Europe.
It will be Harry Styles' second time performing at the Principality Stadium; he first performed with One Direction in June 2015.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 2 September at 10:00 BST.
The 2023 European leg will also be his first full stadium outing in the region.
The Brit and Grammy-award winner is also playing two nights at Wembley, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Coventry.
The show follows confirmation of a second date for Coldplay at the same venue earlier in June.