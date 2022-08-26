Snowdon: Can new technology stop parking chaos?
- Published
New technology could help Snowdonia cut parking chaos as tourists flock to the area this bank holiday weekend.
The national park authority and Transport for Wales have fitted a system to manage car parks in Snowdon's foothills and the Ogwen Valley.
It's hoped it will help negate visitors' environmental impact and protect the community.
More than 500 sensors at car parks will give up-to-the-minute information for visitors searching for a spot.
This will appear on the authority's website and the Smart Parking mobile app.
The authority is also planning to develop a system featuring an interactive live parking map and information about car park facilities.
It's hoped that will also let drivers link with an app to book spaces before arrival.
Snowdonia National Park Authority's Angela Jones said: "We are still experiencing an increased number of visitors following the coronavirus restrictions and (because of) the popularity of staycations and the added pressures that it brings with it.
"Our aims are to enhance the visitor experience whilst also protecting the landscape and local communities."
Transport for Wales' Lee Robinson said addressing parking issues was one of the key challenges for the area.