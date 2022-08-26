Sex education: Police called to Gwynedd council 'chaos'
- Published
Police have been called to a council meeting over school sex education, with the public cleared from the room, and several women leaving in tears.
A graphic leaflet issued by opponents claimed the new policy being introduced across Wales could introduce young children to a variety of sexual ideas.
The emergency Gwynedd council meeting was described as chaos.
But the leaflet's claims were rejected by the Welsh government as "full of misinformation" and "incorrect".
Councillors were held back in the chamber at the end of the meeting for "safety reasons".
The drama unfolded on Thursday night at the council offices in Caernarfon, in a meeting called for by five Gwynedd councillors.
They claimed that the sex education policy could have "potentially very significant consequences for both parents and children".
It is due to be implemented in schools throughout Wales in September as a mandatory part of the Relationship and Education Curriculum. It is also the subject of a judiciary review later this year.
But some parents have threatened to withdraw their children from schools amid a campaign by the Public Child Protection Wales group (PCPW), according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, which said it "erupted into chaos".
At the meeting, one of the five councillors, Louise Hughes, proposed that the council refer it to scrutiny "as a matter of urgency", and was seconded by another, Gruff Williams.
Ms Hughes said that, since hearing about the curriculum, she had "not been able to sleep" but had "wanted to open a frank and open discussion in the spirit of freedom of speech".
During her address, which included descriptions of sexual acts and genitalia, she was several times asked to redirect her comments and told she was "out of order".
Shouted down and booed
Members of the public gallery loudly clapped and cheered her on, but shouted down and booed councillors arguing in favour of the policy. They had argued that it was for the "protection of children".
Several warnings were given to members of the public who interrupted those speaking in the policy's favour.
Defending the policy, councillor Beca Brown, who leads on education, said: "I am totally supportive of the education code set out by Welsh government.
"I want the children of this county to be confident in creating healthy relationships; confident in setting boundaries, confident in saying no and to be happy in their own skin.
"Respecting other people and respecting differences in each other is of paramount importance."
As councillor and teacher Dewi Jones made his passionate address, saying that "misleading information" had been distributed, there was a a loud response from the public.
Chief executive Dafydd Gibbard warned the hecklers: "Any more interruptions and the gallery will be cleared, so that everything feels safe."
Shortly after, a man rose from his seat and shouted his disagreement, prompting others to join in.
The meeting was then brought to a sudden stop, and several female members of the public left the room crying.
Police officers were brought in and, after a short recess, the meeting continued.
'Unevidenced, incorrect claims'
A vote was held on Ms Hughes' proposition that the matter be referred for scrutiny, with 19 in favour, one abstention and 30 against.
The meeting then ended suddenly, with the public in the gallery cleared by police and council officials.
Members of the council remained inside the chamber until the area was cleared.
A Welsh government spokesperson described the leaflet as "full of misinformation and unevidenced, incorrect claims", and said children would "only learn topics that are appropriate to their age and development".