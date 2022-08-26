Lily Sullivan: Murderer Lewis Haines jailed minimum 23 years
- Published
A man who murdered 18-year-old Lily Sullivan has been sentenced to life in prison, and will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, had admitted murder but his defence said it was not sexually motivated.
Lily's body was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in the early hours of Friday, 17 December, 2021.
Her mother Anna said: "I miss her so much. I will never have peace".
Judge Paul Thomas QC told Swansea Crown Court that Haines strangled Lily in frustration that she did not want to have sex with him.
He rejected Haines' claim that he went into the water to save her.
There was no forensic evidence of sexual assault.
Judge Thomas said the two had met in the Out nightclub in Pembroke, and kissed in an alley after leaving the club.
They left the club separately, a few minutes apart, but started talking outside before walking to an alleyway near Mill Pond.
'My pain is unbearable'
Within hours, Haines arrived home and told his partner: "I've strangled somebody."
Lily had injuries to her face, neck and body.
In a statement read to the court Lily's mother Anna described their relationship as "sisterly" and a "very special bond."
"My pain is unbearable and I suffer many physical symptoms. I suffer panic attacks and I can't speak or function. I am filled with terror and dread.
"I exist only to see her again. My life as it is is on pause."