Lily Sullivan: Murderer Lewis Haines jailed minimum 23 years
- Published
A man who murdered a teenager because she didn't want sex with him has been jailed for life, and will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, had admitted murdering Lily Sullivan, 18, but claimed it was not sexually motivated.
Lily's body was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in the early hours of Friday, 17 December, 2021.
Her mother Anna said: "I miss her so much. I will never have peace".
Judge Paul Thomas QC told Swansea Crown Court that Haines strangled Lily in frustration that she did not want to have sex with him.
He rejected Haines' claim that he went into the water to save her.
There was no forensic evidence of sexual assault.
In his sentencing remarks he said Lily was "brutally murdered" by Haines. "You strangled her face to face. She was completely at your mercy."
Judge Thomas said the two had met in the Out nightclub in Pembroke, and kissed in an alley after leaving the club.
They left the club separately, a few minutes apart, but started talking outside before walking to an alleyway near Mill Pond.
"Whatever happened in that lane we will never know because you've chosen not to tell anyone," said the judge.
"She then told you she would complain about what you had done, and in order to stop her doing so you strangled her," he added.
"She must have been terrified. You were only concerned with your own self preservation. Her death has caused so much distress to many."
'My pain is unbearable'
Within hours, Haines arrived home and told his partner: "I've strangled somebody."
Lily had injuries to her face, neck and body.
In a statement read to the court Lily's mother Anna described their relationship as "sisterly" and a "very special bond."
She described Lilly as a "bright and talented artist" and a "typical teenage girl" who had just started going out.
"My pain is unbearable and I suffer many physical symptoms. I suffer panic attacks and I can't speak or function," she added.
"I am filled with terror and dread. I exist only to see her again. My life as it is is on pause.
"I have an overwhelming sense of pain."
'Dreadful callous offence'
Michael Cray of the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Haines committed a dreadful, callous offence, murdering a young woman who had her whole adult life in front of her.
"The shock of this tragedy will be felt in the community for some time.
"Our thoughts are with Lily's family and friends as they deal with the tremendous loss they undoubtedly feel."