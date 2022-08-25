Pembrokeshire: Wiseman's Bridge sewage pollution warning
- Published
Beach users have been warned about suspected sewage pollution in a popular tourist area of Pembrokeshire.
It has affected Wiseman's Bridge, between Saundersfoot and Amroth. The beach remains open.
Pembrokeshire council said it could affect bathing water quality, with an increased risk of infection.
It comes after campaigners said water companies and the Welsh government have a duty to protect public health from sewage overflows.
The Welsh government has said it has committed £40m to improve the situation over the next three years.
Welsh Water is currently consulting on a 25-year plan to prevent combined sewer overflows (CSOs), where sewage is released into the environment to prevent it from backing up into peoples' homes.