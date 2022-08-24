Newport: Conman sold bogus holidays posing as fake captain
A fake sea captain who sold bogus holidays to victims has been jailed for six years.
Jody Oliver, 44, dressed as cruise ship seaman and lied to his targets about holidays with huge discounts.
Newport Crown Court heard he admitted stealing £320,315 in a fraud the judge called an "intricate deception".
Andrew Davies, prosecuting, said Oliver, of Bwlch, Powys, "baited the hook" for his victims with bargain holidays that did not exist.
One victim was a taxi driver tipped off by a barmaid at Newport's Alma Inn about deals offered by "Captain Oliver".
Mr Davies said: "He would dress as a ship's captain and had a fake lanyard for the Carnival Line."
He also created fake documents, including a forged contract, before cancelling or delaying the holidays, saying it was the result of security issues or ship problems.
He created fictitious Carnival Line staff to back up his story, forwarding victims fake emails.
One family was left waiting in December 2018 with bags packed for an airport transfer that never came.
When victims raised their concerns, police uncovered the gravity of the fraud, carried out while Oliver was on bail for VAT fraud charges.
Mr Davies said, when first quizzed by police, Oliver gave his name as Jonathan and said he was born in 1983.
He insisted he was a "master mariner" and had served as captain for Carnival Line for two years.
Oliver split his time between his wife and three children, and a secret boyfriend in Newport.
He married childhood sweetheart Laura Ann Oliver in 2002 and met Rhys Burgess online.
Mrs Oliver, now separated from her husband, believed he worked as a businessman in the motor trade, for a gaming machine company and as a partner in a funeral home.
Mr Burgess believed Oliver was Jaguar Land Rover's director of events.
Oliver also targeted 16 friends and family of Mr Burgess at Newport pub The Alma Inn, including his mother Helen Marie and grandmother Denise Fisher.
Christine and and Kevin Evans, friends of Mr Burgess' grandmother, booked several cruises.
The court heard Oliver led a fantasy lifestyle beyond his means and was an online gambler who had taken out substantial high interest loans and was being chased for his debts.
He lost £136,000 to online betting in 2017 and 2018.
Ms Evans' victim impact statement said: "It makes my blood boil. I have very bad days myself after getting friends and family involved with this evil man."
Oliver's estranged wife told the court of her "shock, disgust and anger" and said she had to move twice because of his crimes.
Matthew Buckland, defending, said his client had left a "trail of devastation" and was sorry.
He added: "He was unhappy. His life was spiralling out of control."
The court heard in 2004 Oliver was convicted of defrauding the former world rally champion Colin McCrae in a fake sponsorship deal scam, followed by a 2019 conviction for VAT fraud.
Judge Richard Williams said: "You've devastated not only your immediate family but all those involved in this case and have left a lot of people significantly out of pocket and feeling betrayed.
"The motivating factor in your offending is your profound dishonesty and willingness to leech off those of your acquaintance."
He ordered an investigation into Oliver's finances so a proceeds of crime hearing can be held.