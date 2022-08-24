Newport: Man charged with murder over death of Carl Ball
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a 51-year-old died in the street.
Emergency services were called to Heron Way in Duffryn, Newport, at about 16:40 BST on 19 August. Carl Ball was treated by paramedics outside a property but died at the scene.
Gwent Police arrested a man, 39, from Newport on suspicion of murder. He has now been charged and is in custody.
Mr Ball's family said they were "extremely shocked", adding that he was "loved and cherished by us all".
A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail.
