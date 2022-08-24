Clydach murder: Woman, 71, named as Wendy Buckney
A 71-year-old retired horsewoman found dead in Swansea has been named as police carry out a murder inquiry.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Wendy Buckney's relatives said: "We are devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically" adding that "our family are broken and we will miss her forever".
She was found in Tanycoed Road, Clydach, at about 8:20 BST on Tuesday, South Wales Police said.
A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: "I couldn't believe it when I woke up to blue flashing lights everywhere.
"At first I was really shocked but then I was angry."
Gillian Thorne, 51, has lived on the street for 19 years and called the killing "so sad" and "just awful".
Ms Buckney founded Swansea's Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard. She still kept horses after moving to a new home in Clydach.
Long-time friend Helene Jones said: "I've known her for years, since my daughter began taking riding lessons with her when she was nine or 10 years old, and we just stayed friends.
'A good heart'
"She was a hell of a character and liked by a lot of people."
Ms Jones said she was straight-talking with a good heart.
"She used to be a really good horsewoman back in the day, in dressage I believe," Ms Jones added.
"You just don't expect this to happen."
Acting Det Supt Mark Lewis said police were not looking for anyone in connection with the killing.