GCSE results: Pupils anxious as Wales' top grades set to drop
By Gareth Pennant
Newyddion BBC Cymru
- Published
Pupils are "nervous and excited" as they await their GCSE results - the first based on summer exams since 2019.
The top grades are expected to be down on last year's figure when they are published on Thursday, mirroring last week's A-level results.
But, like last week's results, the qualifications watchdog has said GCSE results should be higher than 2019.
At A-level, the proportion of A* and A grades fell to 40.9% but they were still well up on pre-Covid levels.
In 2021, grades were determined by teachers after exams were cancelled due to Covid and 73.6% of GCSEs were A* to C, compared to 62.8% in 2019.
Year 11 pupils at Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern on Anglesey are waiting anxiously for their results.
Sixteen-year-old Cadi said it had been hard studying over the past two years: "I got very distracted not being able to go outside and staying at home."
She said she was "very nervous" about getting her results, "but also excited after all the studying and staying at home".
The pupils said it had been a difficult year following the death of a fellow pupil back in March.
Efa, 16, said: "Dealing with that has been hard for the whole year [but] it's brought us all together.
"It made it really challenging for us... it was hard mentally for us to deal with it and then having to work and study for our GCSEs, which is really important, was obviously hard."
She said her exams went OK, "but you never know until you get the results - and my sister's going to be there because she wants to know if I did better than her!"
Non, 16, said it affected her mental health and said some exams were "better than others".
"I can't wait to open the envelope tomorrow morning. I want to know what I've got right now and someone somewhere knows what I've got and that bugs me now."
Qualifications Wales said results in 2022 would be roughly at a mid-point between grades in 2019 and 2021.
During the peak of Covid, grades were awarded more generously to reflect the disruption to pupils' learning.
Changes were made to courses so that less material had to be covered and information was given about what could come up in papers for some subjects
In Wales, GCSEs are graded from A* to G, which is different to the 9 to 1 system used in England.
Some students will also get results for vocational qualifications and the Welsh Baccalaureate.
There were 318,590 entries for GCSEs this summer - down by 5.1% compared to 2021.