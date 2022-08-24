Gwynedd: Family thank rescuers of girl swept out to sea
- Published
A family have returned to a beach to thank rescuers who saved their 12-year-old daughter when she was swept out to sea.
Mabel and her 10-year-old sister Elsie got into difficulty off Barmouth, Gwynedd, on Wednesday, 3 August.
Elsie, who had learned to float "like a starfish" during swimming lessons, shouted instructions to Mabel as they were caught in a fast tide.
Their mother Milena Smith believes the advice saved Mabel's life.
"I can't believe the float advice is not taught to children everywhere," said Milena. "It's a vital skill everyone should learn as you never know when you may need it."
Her girls were playing in the sea during a family holiday away from their home in Birkenhead, Merseyside.
"One minute the girls, who can swim, were playing in the sea up to their waist, it seemed so lovely and calm," she said. "Very quickly, the girls started heading further and further out and screaming loudly.
"It was like a scene from a nightmare," she added. "I can't swim and just felt so helpless."
Her husband was able to reach Elsie, but Mabel floated out of sight.
In a state of panic Milena, who is originally from Poland, called 999.
"I took the call and I could hear the panic in her voice," said Ben Hillier, the HM Coastguard officer who coordinated the rescue.
"I was talking to her for more than half an hour, keeping her calm and providing as many updates as possible," he said. "I am delighted to get the opportunity to meet the family - and Milena, a voice I came to know so well - face-to-face."
Excerpts from the 999 call Milena to HM Coastguard:
Milena: My two children are drowning, we are in Barmouth right on the pier, where it's going in and I can't see them, can't see them. My children are 10 and 12.
Ben: Are they good swimmers?
Milena: I can't see them any more!
Ben: Don't worry we'll be getting some assistance out to you now ok, my colleagues are working in the background they're getting you some assistance, ok?
Milena: My husband trying to find... them, he can't see them, I think they are way out of their depth, the second we noticed they were in trouble I phoned in.
Ben: My colleagues have taken multiple calls as well - ok - so they are aware, a lifeboat is on the way, the lifeboat will be there shortly....
Milena: Please tell me is she breathing, is she alive?
Ben: Don't worry they will be there very very shortly, they have already launched...
Milena: I think my husband and one of my children are walking back now...
Ben: How are your husband and daughter doing - are they ok?
Milena: They're fine... where's my other one?
Ben: I'm just going to pass that message on to the coastguard.... so the lifeboat has one person onboard
Milena: A guy from coastguard has walked up to us, they have got Mabel.
Ben: They have got her?
Milena: They have got my older daughter.
The family also got to meet Daryl James, an RNLI volunteer at Barmouth who was on the lifeboat that rescued Mabel.
He said that when they arrived she "had remained calm and was floating on her back with waves breaking over her".
"When we found out float advice was given to Mabel by her little sister, we were all quite overwhelmed and so relieved," he added. "It's very difficult to fight the instinct to panic, but Mabel did really well in staying calm and gently floating until help arrived."
Mr James said fast-flowing tides made it "easy" to get swept out to sea at Barmouth, the scene of a number of water tragedies in the past.
"We are incredibly grateful to the family for making the trip back to Barmouth," he said. "By sharing their story, the float advice will hopefully save more lives."