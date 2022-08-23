Monkeypox: Smaller vaccine doses in Wales amid shortage
- Published
Smaller monkeypox vaccine doses are to be piloted by NHS Wales.
The new doses - a fifth of their normal size - are being used because of a global shortage of the vaccine.
It follows advice given by the Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
The Welsh government said using smaller doses was a safe and clinically approved approach and would allow more people to receive the vaccine.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said patients would be invited to be vaccinated in the coming days.
Those eligible for vaccination include gay and bisexual men and healthcare workers at risk of exposure.
Ms Morgan added: "Fractional dosing is a safe and clinically approved approach, which has been commonly used in other worldwide outbreaks when vaccine supplies are constrained.
"This approach will maximise the number of doses that can be administered without compromising protection, with clinical study results showing it provides a near-identical immune response in patients."
She said the method was also approved by US and European authorities.
The change will mean people are offered 0.1ml dose of the Jynneos vaccine, instead of a 0.5ml dose.
The change had been endorsed by clinical experts in Wales and preparations were underway for the pilot to begin, Ms Morgan said.