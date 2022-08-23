Clydach: Murder arrest after body of woman, 71, found
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched after the discovery of the body of a 71-year-old woman.
Her body was found in a property on Tanycoed Road, Clydach, Swansea just after 8.20 BST on Tuesday, South Wales Police said.
A 55-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
"Clearly, this incident will cause shock to the close-knit community of Clydach," said acting Det Supt Mark Lewis.
"There will continue to be an active police presence in the area as we progress our inquiries and seek to reassure the community," he added.