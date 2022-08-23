Cost of living: How are you trying to reduce your energy bills?
People are facing up to a bleak winter of rising fuel bills and increasing poverty.
On Friday, the new energy price cap - the maximum amount suppliers can charge customers in England, Scotland and Wales for each unit of energy - will be announced.
The typical bill for an average household is expected to rise to more than £3,500 from October, up from the current figure of £1,971.
Last winter, it was £1,277.
So how will you cope with such a huge rise in your energy bill?
We would like to know how you are trying to reduce the amount of energy you use - and any DIY tips you are trying to save money.
