Newport: Second murder arrest after man dies in street
- Published
A second murder arrest has been made by police investigating the death of a 51-year-old man found in a street.
The man was found outside a property in Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport at about 16:40 BST on Friday.
Despite being treated at the scene, emergency services were unable to revive him.
A 27-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder with another man, 39, who was arrested on Saturday. Both suspects are from the Newport area.
Det Supt Nicholas Wilkie of Gwent Police said: "Officers will be making further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses.
"It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Newport as part of this work, but please do not be alarmed.
"If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us."