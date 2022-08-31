Ryan Giggs trial: Jury discharged after failing to reach verdicts
- Published
The jury in the trial of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach verdicts on any of the charges.
The 48-year-old denied headbutting ex-partner Kate Greville, 38, during a row at his home in November 2020.
He also denied controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting Ms Greville's sister Emma, 26, at Manchester Crown Court.
Any retrial will not take place until at least 5 June 2023, the judge said.
The jury had failed to reach a verdict on any of three charges against Mr Giggs after deliberating for 22 hours and 59 minutes.
Judge Hilary Manley had asked if they had reached a verdict on any counts on which a majority of 10 to one had agreed.
The foreman of the jury answered: "No."
Asked if there was any "realistic prospect" of them reaching verdicts if given more time, the foreman again answered: "No."
She then thanked the jurors and discharged them, warning them not to discuss the case as there may be another trial of the case in the future.
Judge Manley said "it was clear they had striven hard to reach verdicts" and should not feel "dispirited".
The former Manchester United footballer had been on trial for four weeks.
At the start of the trial, Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, called it a story of "control and coercion" of a woman who thought she was "loved and respected".
He said the former player's relationship with Ms Greville was "punctuated by acts of violence and volatility".
Mr Giggs admitted to being unfaithful in relationships but, when asked if he had ever physically assaulted a woman, he said "no", adding that he had never set out to control or coerce a woman.
He was Wales manager until he resigned in June.