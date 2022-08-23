Ryan Giggs' trial is not a court of morals, judge says
The judge presiding over the trial of former Manchester United player and Wales manager Ryan Giggs has told jurors it "is not a court of morals".
Judge Hilary Manley also said the retired player, 48, was not on trial for his infidelity.
He denies controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38, and her sister Emma, 26.
The judge has started summing up in the case which has entered its 12th day at Manchester Crown Court.
Mr Giggs has been accused of headbutting his former girlfriend but he claimed she kicked him in the head during a row at his home.
During closing speeches on Monday, prosecutor Peter Wright QC said messages sent by the former player told a story of "emotional manipulation, physical excess and control and coercion".
Defendant's 'womanising'
But Chris Daw QC, defending, said there was "no evidence" that Mr Giggs had "controlled any part" of Kate Greville's life.
On Tuesday, Judge Manley asked the jury was this, as the defence has suggested, "a relationship with ups and downs…" which "veered off the rails" because of the complainants' inability to accept the defendant's "womanising".
The judge went on to ask whether it was, as the prosecution has said, "more sinister", and did Mr Giggs "exert power" over Kate Greville and "ultimately attacking her and her sister".
Mr Giggs is charged with controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.
He is also charged with assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm.
He is further charged with the common assault of Emma Greville on 1 November 2020 at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.
He denies all charges.
The trial continues.