Lily Sullivan: Lewis Haines told partner he 'strangled somebody'
- Published
A court has heard how a man walked home after killing a young woman and told his partner "I've strangled somebody".
The body of Lily Sullivan, 18, was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in December.
Lewis Haines, 31, of Flemish Court, Lamphey, Pembrokeshire, admitted murder, after they met on a night out.
A hearing at Swansea Crown Court was held to allow the prosecution and defence and to resolve disputes over facts in the case before sentencing.
Prosecution barrister, William Hughes QC, told the court that Lily and Haines, 31, met in the Out nightclub in Pembroke in the early hours of Friday 17 December.
She was out with friends and was due to be collected by her mother Anna at 02:00 GMT.
Mr Hughes QC told the court that Lily and Haines left the club separately, a few minutes apart, but started talking outside before walking to the Mill Pond.
Shortly before 04:00 GMT Mr Hughes QC said that Lewis Haines' partner Maisie John was awoken by his arrival and that she described him as "hysterical", saying "I've strangled somebody. They're in the Mill Pond".
Mr Hughes QC said within hours, police had found Lily's body face down in the water.
She had been wearing a cream top and leather jacket but was no longer wearing these items.
'More distressed'
Her lace top, he said, was recovered in vegetation near the water and that "the prosecution's contention is it was clearly removed before Lily entered the water".
Mr Hughes QC went on to summarise a defence statement, produced by lawyers acting for the defendant, which details what Haines says happened.
In it, Haines said that they "kissed" before Lily confronted him about having a girlfriend and threatened to tell her, unless he gave her money.
Mr Hughes QC said Haines claims that "she would tell the defendant's girlfriend he had raped her" at which point Mr Haines describes grabbing her by the neck before punching her in the face and pushing her.
Haines claimed in the statement that Lily fell into the water and that he jumped in to pull her out, but could not.
William Hughes QC also told the court of Lily's mother's numerous attempts to contact and then find her daughter.
They last spoke at 02:47 GMT when Anna Sullivan called her to find out why she wasn't at their meeting point.
Lily said: "I'm nearly there" before her phone cut out. He said Ms Sullivan then tried to ring her more than 30 times and became "more distressed" as she looked for Lily until almost 04:00 GMT.
"Her worst fears were realised when the police arrived at her home," Mr Hughes added.