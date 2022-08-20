Welsh sheep shearer Lloyd Rees, 28, sets new UK record
A Welsh sheep shearer has set a new British record after shearing 902 animals in nine hours.
Lloyd Rees, 28, completed the challenge at Blaenbwch Farm, Builth Wells, Powys, on Friday afternoon.
He sheared 203 sheep in the first two hours and then between 171 and 177 over the following runs to beat his target of 900.
His efforts have, so far, raised more than £1,700 for Parkinson's UK Cymru and the Welsh Air Ambulance Service.
Lloyd, based in Brecon, started shearing at the age of 16 and works around the UK and abroad, completing his 10th season in New Zealand in February.
He paid tribute to supporters, saying it was "hugely appreciated".
The previous record of 881 was only set last week, beating the 872 total set in 2021.