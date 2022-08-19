Pentyrch: One person dies after fire in village house
A person has been found dead after a fire in a house on the outskirts of Cardiff.
South Wales Police and workmen tried unsuccessfully to rescue the victim from the flames at the property in the village of Pentyrch.
When firefighters arrived at noon on Friday they used breathing apparatus to enter the house and found the occupant.
An investigation has been launched into the death by the police and fire service.
The fire service said: "We wish to express our condolences to the family, and remind our communities about the importance of having working smoke alarms and an escape plan".