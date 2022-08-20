Cinema organs: Porth breathes new life into film music history
By Tomos Morgan
BBC Wales News
- Published
They used to be an integral part of trips to the cinema, and yet most now sit collecting dust.
But on the backstreets of Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf, new life has been breathed into the pipes of some classic items from film music history.
The old Saran Chapel has been transformed into possibly the largest collection of cinema organs in the UK - if not the world.
So, why cinema organs? Who so many? And why of all places - Porth?
"We've already had visitors from the other side of world from, Australia and America", said Ben Snowdon of Paul Kirner's Theatre Organ charity.
"I don't think it matters where you are, it's been a big asset to the local community… it's the only form of live entertainment in the local area."
The charity has put the collection in place in order to bring organ music back to life so its nostalgic music can be enjoyed by future generations.
Former organist Paul Kirner bought the old chapel and has restored, converted and renamed it The Music Palace.
After retiring he decided he wanted a place the public could enjoy the old music which was once such an key cog in a cinema visit.
"We've got four cinema pipe organs, and 10 electronic instruments from across the decades, one of which from the capital cinema in Cardiff", said Mr Snowdon, an organist himself.
There are two organs on centre stage, their pipe work filling the entire loft of this former chapel.
The striking gold and illuminated pink organ used to be homed in the Dominion Theatre on Tottenham Court Road, London, many years ago.
Having bought the organ in 2002, it spent a few years at Mr Snowdon's parents' farm before finding a home in The Music Palace.
"I did ask their permission (before hand), they weren't overly thrilled…the pipe work filled two attic spaces in the house," he said.
"Fortunately it was quite a detached farm house so didn't annoy the neighbours."
The cinema organ was originally installed in order to accompany early silent films - a genre of film that has seen a small resurgence across the country.
"All the subtle nuisances for a love film or drama scene, it's a craft in its own right", explained Donald Mackenzie, Leicester Square's Odeon resident organist.
Not many organs remain in their natural habitat anymore, Maidenhead and Leicester Square's Odeon are the only picture houses that still regularly used an organ for premieres and performances.
The most famous other being in Blackpool tower, made recently more famous by Strictly Come Dancing.
With 14 instruments already installed and four lying waiting in the wings of the Music Palace, the charity has purchased another chapel in the town with a plan to extending this ever-growing collection.
With all its bells, whistles, and piano attachments, the cinema organ was also the earliest version of the modern-day synthesiser
Because they take up so much space and upkeep - the heating or air con has been on all year because organs need a consistent temperature - many public buildings have been getting rid of them.
"This sort of venue is the future for a lot of these instruments - private collections where the public can come to enjoy them," added Mr Mackenzie.