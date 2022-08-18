New Tredegar: Woman, 31, denies murdering man found dead in house
- Published
A woman has denied murdering a 57-year-old man found dead inside a house.
Rebecca Louise Press, 31, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court accused of killing Richard Marc Ash, known as Marc Ash.
Mr Ash was found at a property in Elliots Town, near New Tredegar, Caerphilly county, by police who were called there at about 00:30 BST on 17 July.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke set a trial date for 9 January 2023.
Mr Ash was found unresponsive and was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.
The defendant also pleaded not guilty to assaulting Michelle Chapman on the same day.
Ms Press remains unrepresented due to industrial action by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) over legal aid fees.
In a tribute, Mr Ash's parents said their son was "an introverted, lovely person".
"My wife and I were blessed to be his parents," they said.
"All those who knew Richard Marc have nothing but praise for the type of man he was.
"He was a lovely person and we will always remember him as such."