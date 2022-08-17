Fountain fall: Grace home for third birthday after recovery
A girl who had a heart and lung bypass after she was found submerged in a fountain has celebrated her third birthday at home.
Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July.
She was pulled from the water by a passer-by after she went missing when her parents' attention was diverted.
Grace has been allowed home after time in hospitals in Leicester and Cardiff.
Her parents were told she is lucky to have survived and say her recovery has been "miraculous".
Her mother Hannah Lear had been warned children who had similar accidents to Grace often do not survive.
But she said: "Grace is doing absolutely amazing and she's thoroughly enjoying being back home with us and her brothers.