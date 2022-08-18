A-levels: Wales results expected to be lower this year
- Published
Thousands of teenagers in Wales are awaiting A-level results after sitting the first summer exams since 2019.
Covid saw them dropped in 2020 and 2021, with grades decided by teachers.
On Thursday pupils will get grades for A and AS levels, Welsh Bacc and vocational qualifications, including BTec.
Watchdog Qualifications Wales said it expected this year's results to be lower than last year but higher than the last time exams were held in 2019.
This year's system is designed to bridge the "grade inflation" of 2021 with "normal" grading in 2019.
The regulator said exams would be graded more generously to reflect the disruption pupils have faced.
In 2021, the number of pupils achieving an A or A* reached 48.3%. When exams were last held in 2019 that figure was 27%.
'Marked robustly'
Qualifications Wales chief executive Philip Blaker said exams were the fairest system this year.
He said: "All learners would have been taking the same exam under the same conditions for it to be marked robustly and independently, and for a national standard to be applied, so that everybody is being treated equally as those grades are being derived."
There were complaints from some teachers and pupils that some exam papers were too difficult.
But the main exam board WJEC said it was "confident and comfortable" with the qualifications.
The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas), has said it expects more students to be offered a place on their chosen course.
'Drive pressure into the system'
But it warned the process of going to university will be more competitive this year, especially for courses like medicine and dentistry.
"We think that will drive pressure into the system in terms of getting to their first choice university," Mr Blaker added.
There were 36,310 A-level entries for summer 2022, 0.5% more than in summer 2021.
It's the second year in a row they have risen, after several years of decreases.
Laura Doel, of head teachers union NAHT Cymru, said: "It is important for everyone to remember that some students and some schools will have experienced more disruption due to the pandemic than others, so results should be seen within a personalised context.
"That said, students should be able to feel confident this year that where those results rely on performance in exams, they have been marked and graded consistently across all centres and all students."