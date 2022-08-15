Ryan Giggs headbutted ex and threatened her sister, court hears
Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs headbutted his ex-girlfriend and threatened to do the same to her sister, a court has heard.
The ex-Wales manager, 48, is on trial accused of controlling behaviour, as well as assaulting Kate Greville, 36, and her younger sister Emma, 26.
Emma Greville told jurors he said "I'll headbutt you next" after assaulting her sister in an argument at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.
Mr Giggs denies all charges.
Giving evidence from behind a screen, Emma Greville said she saw Mr Giggs place his hands on her sister's shoulders "and with lots of force use his head to headbutt her on her lip".
She said Kate Greville screamed and fell to the floor and Mr Giggs told Emma Greville that it was "her fault" he had done it, then threatened to do the same to her.
She said she "felt fear" and that when Kate Greville told her to call the police, Mr Giggs told her not to, telling her to "think of his daughter and his career".
Earlier, Manchester Crown Court was told a firm which employed Kate Greville had blocked Mr Giggs' emails due to the quantity he was sending her.
Elsa Roodt said the email volume was "intense" and "Kate could not do her work".
Ms Roodt, who has a public relations firm in the United Arab Emirates, was giving her evidence via a video link from Dubai.
She told the court Ms Greville had gone to help her and colleague Katie Harvey to set up a new office in Abu Dhabi in 2016.
She said Ms Greville was "happy and confident and bubbly" and had socialised when she first arrived.
But, over the two years she worked there, she said there was a "noticeable difference" and they did not spend as much time with her.
She appeared "nervous" and she was "obsessed" with her phone and being available at all times, said Ms Roodt.
She was asked about an alleged incident at a hotel in Dubai, when Mr Giggs was visiting and when she had seen Ms Greville the following day, she told her they had had some sort of "argument".
"She was very upset," she said.
Ms Roodt added she had seen bruises on Ms Greville's wrist and had asked her where they were from.
She said Ms Greville told her they had had "rough sex" after the argument.
Ms Roodt was also asked about seeing Ms Greville in February 2020 when she visited Ms Harvey's home while on holiday in Dubai with Mr Giggs.
Ms Roodt said Ms Greville described how "she had been crying all night and seemed very upset".
She said she had bruises on her arm and had said Mr Giggs had been "physical with her" in the hotel room.
Mr Giggs had phoned and messaged Ms Harvey during the two hours Ms Roodt was visiting.
Some of his messages were "loving", she said, but some were "rude".
"It was like they were coming from two different people," she said.
Under cross examination, Ms Roodt said she had met Mr Giggs about three times.
She said she had not been present during any of the couple's arguments, and having been at a wedding with the couple in Spain, she agreed he had appeared kind, friendly and sociable at that event.
The court heard Ms Greville was currently a managing partner in the UK branch of Ms Roodt's business.
The trial continues.