Firefighters tackling grass and recycling fires across Wales
- Published
Firefighters dealt with a blaze at a recycling centre and a number of grass fires across Wales on Sunday.
Police asked motorists to avoid the area near the recycling plant in Waterston, near Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, and advised residents to stay indoors with the windows closed.
Firefighters also attended Newgale beach, in the county, when fire broke out on a hillside there.
And a serious fire closed the Rhigos Mountain Pass, in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the mountain fire had melted fencing on the roadside, allowing boulders to fall onto the roadway. The road has been closed until further notice.
Elsewhere in south-east Wales there was a blaze in the open at Duffryn, near Newport, another at Abercarn, in Caerphilly county, another at Devauden, in Monmouthshire and another in Sebastapol, in Torfaen.
In the south west, Dyfed-Powys Police attended the recycling fire in Waterstone and asked motorists to avoid the area as the B4325 was closed.
They also advised that all residents in Johnston, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, Neyland and on the other side of the estuary to close their windows and remain indoors until further notice.
There was also a grassfire at Maidenhall Point, in Pembrokeshire.
In mid Wales there was a fire near the main road between Welshpool and Montgomery, in Powys.