Firefighters tackling grass and recycling fires across Wales
Firefighters were dealing with a number of grass fires across mid and south Wales on Sunday.
Crews were also attending a fire at a recycling centre in Waterstone, in Milford Haven.
Firefighters attended a blaze near Newgale beach, Pembrokeshire, when a fire broke out on a hillside.
And a serious fire blocked the Rhigos Mountain Pass, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, in both directions.
Elsewhere in south-east Wales there was a blaze in the open at Duffryn, near Newport, another at Abercarn, in Caerphilly county, another at Devauden, in Monmouthshire and another in Sebastapol, in Torfaen.
In the south west, Dyfed-Powys Police attended the recycling fire in Waterstone and asked motorists to avoid the area as the B4325 was closed.
There was also a grassfire at Maidenhall Point, in Pembrokeshire,
In mid Wales there was a fire near the main road between Welshpool and Montgomery, in Powys.