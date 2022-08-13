Gower: Two rescued from burning boat after it caught fire
Two people have been rescued after their boat caught fire off Caswell Bay, in the Gower.
Emergency services were called, with HM Coastguard sending out the Mumbles RNLI lifeboat and Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Team.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.
The 37ft (11m) yacht has since gone aground near Brandy Cove, while the two people on the board were safely taken ashore.
Ieuan Williams, team leader with HM Coastguard, said: "This looked and was incredibly dramatic, the lifeboat did an incredible job of taking two people off a burning vessel.
"We're also very grateful to all those in the area on their own pleasure boats who used their VHF radios to alert us to what was happening, and also stayed in the vicinity in case they were able to help."
Counter pollution officers at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency have been informed, along with the local authority.