St Davids: Large fire spreads across corn fields, closing roads
- Published
About 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze which has spread across five corn fields.
Police are asking people to avoid the area near Whitesands, in St Davids, Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said numerous roads were closed, including both directions of the road between Nun Street (A487) and Hendre Eynon Caravan Site.
Emergency services were called to the scene just after 13:20 BST.
Crews from St Davids, Haverfordwest, Fishguard and Milford Haven were at the scene, with another crew on its way, and have been using 10 hose reel jets and beaters to put out the fire.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was affecting six hectares of land, including an outbuilding containing cylinders.
St Davids Cathedral tweeted that the fire had broken out "on the old pilgrim's trail into the valley on the north side".
It added: "A brisk very warm northerly wind isn't helping."
A huge wildfire has started in St David’s.— Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) August 13, 2022
Thousands of pounds of crop being destroyed as I film.
Residents say they’ve never seen anything like it before - a result of our changing climate?
Luckily, Fire Service are dealing with it but it seems to be spreading faster. pic.twitter.com/vDvg1mMNLN