Jonathan Edwards: MP who assaulted wife should quit, Plaid leader says
- Published
An MP who assaulted his wife should resign and leave Plaid Cymru, according to party leader Adam Price.
Jonathan Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, was suspended from the party in the wake of the assault in May 2020 but was recently readmitted.
Mr Edwards has said he will not rejoin the Plaid group of MPs and Westminster.
His wife, Emma Edwards, had said she was "appalled" after Plaid announced he would be allowed to return to being a Plaid MP.
Mr Edwards has criticised senior party figures for "vindictive and vengeful" attacks.