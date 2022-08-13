Anglesey: Public to have say on £23m charitable trust spending
The public will be able to have their say for the first time on how to spend part of a £23m community fund set up to benefit their island.
The Anglesey Charitable Trust was created in 1990 to manage money from Shell (UK) after it wound up activities at an oil terminal and tank farm.
Six places on the management group are being opened to those with links to the island.
It comes as the trust is renamed Isle of Anglesey Charitable Association.
The annual interest from the fund has helped a number of community projects, including the Môn Search and Rescue Team, various youth and young farmers clubs, as well as community centres and sports and leisure facilities.
There have traditionally been 30 county councillors on the management group, but now that number will be cut with the public being invited to participate as well.
"Those who apply must have strong links with Anglesey and share our passion in promoting the interests of its communities and people," said chief executive Celyn Menai.
The value of the pot has risen from £17m since 2015 following investment and the sale of some parcels of land, including £3m from the sale of the former Shell depot in Rhosgoch.
Over the years, there have been calls to spend more money as opposed to the annual interest alone.
But association chairman and local councillor Trefor Lloyd Hughes told Cymru Fyw that careful management was one of its main qualities.
"I believe it is time for change and this is a big step forward and a chance to invite fresh ideas too," he said.
The closing date for applications is Sunday.