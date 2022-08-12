Commonwealth homecoming: Cardiff crowds greet squad
By Shazia Ali
BBC Wales News
- Published
Wales' Commonwealth games squad has been given a heroes' welcome home at the Senedd.
Team Wales came away with 28 medals in Birmingham - eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze.
Competitors were greeted by crowds in Cardiff Bay, after a reception hosted by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Wales' oldest medallist Gordon Llewellyn, 75, said: "This level of attention has come late in life for me, but it's an honour to be here".
The eight golds won is one of the best medal hauls yet, although just short of the 10 titles won on the Gold Coast in 2018.
Mr Llewellyn, from Ystradgynlais, Powys, became the nation's oldest Commonwealth medallist, winning silver in the visually impaired mixed lawn bowls.
He said: "You don't realise when you're there, you're getting on with your sport, you don't appreciate there's thousands people watching, and you get well wishes from.
"I would like to thank coaches who trained the athletes, and all the effort that was put in by the organisers."
A record number of para athletes were selected; 19 in total, who returned with eight medals, including half the team's overall golds of four.
Families were out in numbers to welcome home the athletes, including the Walbyoff's.
They came down to the Bay this evening because Sara, 10, wants to be a gymnast.
Her mum Liz said: "We didn't get tickets to the games, so have come here to celebrate. We got to meet all the gymnasts, which we probably wouldn't have done if we went to the games!"
Llewelyn Smith is here to support team Wales' achievements.
He said: "I'm here expressing how proud I am to be Welsh."
"Any sport to do with Wales, makes me proud of our nation. It puts us on the map."
Tomos Martin, 28, and his mum Deborah, 59 came down to the Senedd to celebrate all of this year's athletes.
Hairdressers Pamela Lloyd and Iris Bishop rearranged hair appointments so they could make the homecoming event, after they attended the track and long jump events in Birmingham, calling the experience "amazing".
This was not their first homecoming event, but noted that the weather this time around was far better than they had experienced before.