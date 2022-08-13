Caldicot: Military railway to become cycle path
A disused military railway is set to be transformed into a walking and cycle path.
The project in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, will see the former railway become part of the National Cycle Network.
The work is being completed by cycling and walking charity Sustrans Cymru and Monmouthshire County Council.
The end goal is to have a stretch of walking and cycling paths linking Caldicot to Crick.
The first phase of the route will run from a site in Portskewett to Caldicot Castle Park, and is set to be completed by 2023.
The old train tracks have already been removed, ready to be transported to the Gwili Stream Railway in Carmarthen.
Gwili is a heritage railway that operates vintage steam trains on a preserved standard gauge.
Phil Sutton of the Gwili Railway said: "We are grateful to Sustrans Cymru and Monmouthshire CC to allow the railway track of the historic military branch to be preserved for heritage use at the Gwili Railway while at the same time assisting in the community project for the cycle path."
Some of the track will remain in place as part of the new cycle path, as a "nod to the heritage of the railway".
'A great team effort'
The project - which received funding from the Welsh government's Active Travel Fund - is a "great team effort", said Gwyn Smith of Sustrans Cymru.
"Local business owners, Wildwood Ecology, Monmouthshire County Council maintenance team, Gwili Railway and Rail contactors Barretts all came together, leaving a great space for the new path to be constructed," he added.
"Sustrans Cymru is incredibly pleased that the rail is going to be reused, and that a new active travel route will be created."
Construction of the walking and cycle path will begin in autumn 2022.