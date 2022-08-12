Heatwave: Thunderstorms to follow hot weather in Wales
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit Wales on Monday, forecasters have warned.
A yellow weather warning is in place from 06:00 BST until 23:59 on Monday, and covers all of Wales.
The Met Office warned up to 30mm (1.2 inches) of rain could fall in an hour, with up to 50mm in two to three hours.
Heavy thunderstorms are likely to develop late morning and into the afternoon, easing from the west later on.
The Met Office warned hail and "frequent lightning" are also possible and said the heavy rain could lead to flooding and cause power cuts.
All 22 local authority areas in Wales are covered by the warning.
The warning comes after an official drought was declared in parts of south-west England, parts of southern and central England, and the east of England, with millions of people facing hosepipe bans as low-water levels and tinder-dry conditions continued across the UK.
Earlier this week the Wales Drought Liaison group, which includes environment, health and water professionals, said it was looking at the effect of the prolonged dry weather, and would announce any state of drought if Wales' own triggers are reached.