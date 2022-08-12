Cost of living: Teachers' union issues strike vote warning over pay
By Gareth Pennant
Political reporter, BBC Wales
- Published
Members of a teaching union have warned of a potential vote on strike action after its members in Wales rejected a below-inflation pay rise.
NASUWT surveyed its members in Wales and said 78% believe the pay award was "inadequate".
Inflation, the rate at which prices are rising, currently stands at 9.4% and is predicted to reach 13% in October.
There are 26,600 teachers in Wales with the average pay at £39,009.
In July, Education Minister Jeremy Miles accepted the recommendations of an independent pay review body that salaries should rise by 5%.
That will put starting salaries for new teachers at £28,866, with those of more experienced classroom teachers rising to £44,450.
But NASUWT, a TUC-affiliated trade union representing teachers and headteachers in the UK, called for 12% in 2022/23 and has threatened to ballot for strike action in the autumn unless there is a further increase.
Of the nearly 700 teachers who responded to its survey, the union also said 70% disagreed with or were angry with the Welsh government's offer.
"The Welsh Government's pay offer falls way short of what teachers are demanding, following a decade of real terms pay cuts and the current cost of living crisis," said Neil Butler, NASUWT's official in Wales.
"This pay offer takes the teacher pay gap since 2010 to 22.4%.
"NASUWT members have again told us that they reject the imposition of a below-inflation pay award."
Salaries could go up by 3.5% in the second year, subject to a review.
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, added: "Ministers have refused to respond to our calls for proper negotiations and, once again, we are calling on ministers to get around the table to find a solution.
"However, in the event that there is no improvement, the union remains committed to balloting its members in the autumn term for industrial action."
Mr Miles previously said he was limited in how far he could go in raising pay and criticised the UK government's funding settlement for Wales.
A similar pay - 5% for most teachers - has been offered in England.
In a previous response to Welsh government criticism, the UK government said the Welsh government has had more funding than at any time since devolution began.