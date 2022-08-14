Brecon walkers pick up 80 dog poos in 90 minutes in town
Two dog walkers say they picked up 80 different dog poos in 90 minutes during an attempt to clean up a town centre.
Business owners Lucy Mills and Elen Kelly said they were astonished they were able to pick up about one poo a minute on their "poo patrol" in Brecon.
Ms Mills said there were signs warning people to clean up after their dogs but a lack of enforcement.
Powys council said it was up to dog walkers to be responsible and clean up after themselves.
But Ms Mills said a lack of visible wardens was an issue.
"In Brecon there seems to be a big problem with dog poo around the place, whereas in Bristol, where I lived previously, there was less," she said.
"In Bristol there are dog wardens and you get called out on it if you don't pick up after your dog whereas here, the most we have is a sign but nothing actually happens if you don't."
She added: "Brecon is a lovely place. It's a beautiful spot and it attracts lots of tourists who come for walks and I just think it creates a terrible impression if you're having to pick your way through piles of dog poo."
The pair had set aside an hour-and-a-half for their clean up but only managed to get a short way into their planned route because of the volume of dog mess they encountered.
Ms Mills said dog owners should be responsible for hygiene and health reasons.
"You can't claim ignorance. Everybody that owns a dog knows you are supposed to carry poo bags and you are supposed to pick up after a dog," she said.
"So I don't think its ignorance, I think it's laziness potentially, just assuming that someone else will come along and do it for you."
Ms Mills said she intended to repeat her clean-up in the autumn.
"We've had lots of comments saying 'thank you so much'. People seem to really appreciate it," she added.
Powys County Council said it was a "minority" of dog owners who "let their communities down".
"We have waste awareness and enforcement out and about adding signs and engaging with dog owners, whilst our street cleaners are doing their best to clean up after the irresponsible few who refuse to take responsibility for their own pets," a council spokesperson said.
"It is an offence to allow a dog in your control, even if you're walking someone else's dog, to foul in a public place and to fail to clean it up immediately after it has fouled and could be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice."
The council urged residents to report people who do not pick up after their dog.