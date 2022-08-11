Ryan Giggs: Covid lockdown was utter hell, ex tells court
Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend said living with him during the first Covid lockdown was "utter hell", a court has heard.
The former Manchester United star and Wales manager, 48, is on trial accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour and assaulting Kate Greville.
He is also charged with assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville,
He denies all the charges.
The pair moved in together for the first time after Mr Giggs asked her to live with him at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester.
Ms Greville said she did not choose to live elsewhere or with her parents because "I wanted to stay with Ryan... because we had just started the relationship again".
The court heard that during the lockdown the couple took part in online family quizzes, wine tasting on Zoom and had Michelin-starred chefs bring in food.
But Ms Greville said there were arguments, including one involving loading the dishwasher.
"He was making me feel like I was stupid, the way I was loading it. I had to do it exactly the way he wanted to do it. That's just one example of many."
Mr Giggs' defence barrister, Chris Daw QC, said: "You suggest in your various accounts that lockdown was a period of living hell."
Ms Greville replied: "I felt like I was losing my mind. I was having panic attacks. It was a horrific time for me."
Ms Greville also told the court she was made to feel that a violent attack on her by him in a London hotel room had been her fault.
Mr Daw, read a series of text messages between them the day after she said he kicked her in the back out of bed, threw a laptop bag at her head and threw her naked out of a hotel room.
She agreed the messages were "good humoured" and referred jokingly to their hangovers following an event they had both attended in London the evening before.
Mr Daw said Mr Giggs' version of events was that the pair had been at a work function and Ms Greville accused him of flirting with a woman he had been paired with for a crazy golf competition.
She denied she tried to "wind him up" by flirting with another man at a club later on, and holding his hand.
She agreed Mr Giggs left for the hotel on his own, but denied he asked her to sleep on the sofa when she got back to the room.
Mr Daw put to her that Mr Giggs put her case on the bed, but she replied: "He threw my bag and laptop at my head."
Mr Daw said that the next morning you said to him: "I was so drunk I don't remember much about that night."
Ms Greville told the court: "While we were at breakfast I went to touch my head and my head was hurting, I said: 'Did you throw a bag at me last night?' and he said: 'Yes, but you wound me up that much you made me do it'."
When Mr Daw said this was "all just lies," she replied: "No, absolutely not."
Ms Greville also told the court Mr Giggs "made me feel like it was my fault".
The court previously heard that Mr Giggs had "deliberately headbutted" his ex-girlfriend and his private life involved a "litany of abuse, both physical and psychological".
Ms Greville was also asked why she had not mentioned being kicked in the back in her original statement to the police, only giving that detail during a recorded interview a few weeks later.
Mr Daw asked if she was "just trying to make everything sound as bad as you could?"
But Ms Greville said she had gone into more detail in the interview than she had in her statement.
"That's exactly how it happened," she said.
She was also read a series of messages by her to Mr Giggs in which she became increasingly impatient that he was not replying quickly enough.
Ms Greville said she had been "conditioned" by Mr Giggs because he expected messages to be responded to "within seconds".
She was also read examples of messages between the couple where Mr Giggs appeared to be showing her support and encouragement in her job.
On one occasion, he took her side in a dispute with his best friend, whose daughter was working with Ms Greville.
Mr Daw said: "You said he was undermining of your career ambitions?"
Ms Greville replied that "on one hand he could be supportive and I felt that, on the other hand, he would be undermining, he would pepper the niceness with the horribleness and the other way around".
The trial continues.