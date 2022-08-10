Cat killer who poisoned pets gets eight month suspended sentence
- Published
A cat killer who poisoned the pets of two neighbours has been given an eight month suspended prison sentence.
Tristian Paul Pearson, 44, of West Street, Bargoed, gave the animals food containing ethylene glycol, which is toxic to them.
He pleaded guilty to an Animal Welfare Act offence and was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.
The RSPCA described the sentence as a "shocking, landmark case" which "sends a clear message".
The cats, named Luna and Bailey, belonged to a father and daughter who lived in two separate properties near Pearson's home.
Three children - aged eight, five and 18 months - lived at the same property as one of the animals.
The RSPCA said Bailey fell ill on 3 September, becoming weak and wobbly.
An appointment was made for the male Persian cat, to see a vet but he died before it took place.
On 7 September Luna, a female domestic short haired cat returned to her home with wobbly back legs.
As she became more sick vets found she had a fast heart rate and her muscles were twitching.
Tests confirmed Luna had kidney failure and she was put down, the RSPCA said.
After the deaths the owners looked in Pearson's back garden, which backed on to theirs.
They saw two pots.
One contained a bright blue liquid, the other a food mix, including meat.
These were retrieved and given to the RSPCA.
Tests confirmed the contents of the pots contained a high concentration of ethylene glycol.
One appeared to have been mixed with tuna.
The RSPCA said an expert veterinary witness report concluded it was "very highly likely" this caused the deaths of Luna and Bailey.
Sentenced on 5 August, Pearson was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work, and banned from keeping animals for five years.
He was ordered to pay £2,000 costs and a £154 surcharge.
After the hearing, RSPCA inspector Simon Evans, hoped the "shocking" case would send a clear message.
"This is wrong, illegal and will not be tolerated," he said.