Weather: Disabled Llandysul man struggles with no water
- Published
"When it gets very hot, I have trouble breathing, so I try to drink a lot more water."
Paul Allen is in a wheelchair, has diabetes, the lung condition COPD and has had three heart attacks.
However, Mr Allen has been struggling in the heat with no water or low water pressure at his Landysul, Ceredigion home for three weeks.
Welsh Water said the problem was from a leak and high demand from customers.
"You feel dirty, you can't shower, you can't have a cup of tea. It's more the frustration than anything else, they just don't seem to bother," Mr Allen said.
He described having to take 12 to 14 tablets a day, adding: "I need a fair bit of water for that."
Mr Allen said he and his wife Barbara called the water provider every day and have been waiting for over an hour at times to get through.
He added: "I'd like to see the water pressure sorted out, and I'd like to see a recognition from Welsh Water that they've caused grief not just to me, but to the whole community around here."
Residents in Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend have also complained about their tap water turning brown because of "unprecedented demand".
It comes during a second period of hot weather this summer, with the Met Office issuing an extreme heat warning for parts that will last from Thursday until Sunday in parts of Wales.
In Llandysul, the Allens, who have been married 50 years, had bottled water delivered to them belatedly by Welsh Water at their address in Coed y Bryn on Tuesday.
"The water out of the main tap in the kitchen dribbles out. There's no way you can have a pint of water in five seconds like it's recommended on the website. You'd be likely to get less than a third of a pint of water," Mrs Allen said.
She said supply has been "on and off for three weeks" - they were left with no water at all from 06:30 BST Monday and 23:30 that night.
Mrs Allen added: "That was pretty dire, especially as we had guests here as well.
"So unfortunately I wasn't able to offer them a shower, they weren't able to use the toilet very easily, and we couldn't make tea or coffee or anything like that.
"We ended up going out to lunch because we couldn't produce any food here because we couldn't do any washing up or cleaning or preparing at all. It was pretty difficult."
"To be honest yesterday evening, because we couldn't have tea or coffee we ended up resorting to drinking alcohol."
Welsh Water apologised for belatedly delivering water to a customer in the area and said future requests will be dealt with promptly.
"We are aware of some issues affecting the supplies to some customers in the Coed y Bryn area of Llandysul since the end of July," a spokesman said.
"The issues have been caused by a leak on the water supply pipe combined with high demand for water during the hotter weather.
"Due to the rural nature of the area, the leak did take longer than originally anticipated to locate and repair and we are sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. Our team will continue to monitor the system in the area over the coming days during the high temperatures which are forecast."