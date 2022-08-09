Commonwealth Games: Welsh squad celebrated at Senedd
- Published
Wales's Commonwealth squad will be given a heroes' welcome home at the Senedd on 12 August.
Team Wales secured 28 medals during the 12 days of competition in Birmingham.
They got eight gold, six silver and 14 bronze medals overall, eight short of the record of 36 set at the previous two Games.
Medal-winning athletes and coaches will be welcomed to the Senedd by the First Minister Mark Drakeford, and the Deputy Llwydd, David Rees.
The team will be presented with medals commemorating their performances during the event outside the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, with the public invited to join the celebrations and celebrate the athletes' success at the Games from 17:30 BST.
David Rees MS said: "Team Wales have once again made our nation proud, it will be a great privilege to welcome the athletes and coaches to the Senedd, for a public celebration of their amazing achievements.
"There is no doubt that the dedication, sportsmanship and hard work showcased by Team Wales at the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been a true inspiration to us all.
"Once again, they have proved that Wales is a nation of heroes - so let's give them a hero's welcome home."
There will be entertainment from the musical theatre supergroup "Welsh at the West End", and a four-piece jazz band from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama will provide a rendition of the national anthem to end the proceedings.