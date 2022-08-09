Thailand toad: Amphibian's lift in Cardiff student's suitcase
- Published
A university student returned from Thailand to Wales with an unexpected guest in her suitcase - a toad.
Hannah Turian thinks it travelled more than 5,000 miles back to Cardiff after hopping into one of her shoes.
It's now being cared for by a reptile expert after an estimated 35 hours as a toad on the road - and in the air - but seems healthy despite the experience.
Hannah, 20, said: "After the toad had gone, we just sat in our lounge and were like, what has just happened?"
The Cardiff University student was in Thailand visiting her aunt, after teaching English there for a month.
She flew into Heathrow Airport, got back to her student house in Cardiff on Saturday night, and unpacked her suitcase the next morning.
"When I first saw the toad moving I was on the phone to my mum, I just closed the suitcase, and ran out.
"Me and my housemate then carried it upstairs into the bathroom. We unzipped the suitcase, and there's a toad sitting in the corner of it looking at us."
"When I arrived my suitcase got scanned before I could leave the airport. So I don't know how it wasn't spotted."
It was swiftly named Robert by Hannah and her friends, but it needed to find a home. Hannah tried the RSPCA website, but, as she pointed out: "It obviously didn't have information about smuggling a toad from Thailand".
Next she turned to Facebook, and got a message about a rescue centre for reptiles in Cwmbran, Torfaen.
Jackie Hamilton, 40, then drove to Cardiff to pick it up. She owns 150 different species of reptile and has been working with them since she was 16, but she described this as "a first".
She identified the reptile as the non-venomous Common Asian Toad.
'He was quite happy'
"They are usually found in Thailand and neighbouring areas," said Jackie
"They often live in built-up areas, so it is not a surprise that this one found its way into Hannah's shoe.
"Because the toad had been in a suitcase, we flushed him over with a two-litre bottle of spring water.
"We also offered him a couple of different bugs, so we could feed him up a bit.
"He was quite happy about that."