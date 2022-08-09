Weather: Four-day extreme heat warning for part of Wales
An extreme heat warning issued by the Met Office will last four days and cover a large part of Wales.
Forecasters warned temperatures of up to 34C (94F) would likely cause travel delays and adverse health effects for those vulnerable to extreme heat.
The amber warning runs from 00:00 BST on Thursday until 23:59 on Sunday.
It covers Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, Blaenau Gwent and Wrexham.