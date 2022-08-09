Cardiff quad biker, 34, dies in Canton crash
A 34-year-old man has died after the quad bike he was driving crashed.
It happened on Cardiff's Cowbridge Road East, between Leckwith Road and Llandaff Road, at about 17:00 BST on Monday.
Det Sgt Debbie Hobrough from South Wales Police said the driver died at the scene "despite the best efforts of emergency services".
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated, but it has since reopened.
The man's next of kin is being supported by officers.
